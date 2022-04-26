OKLAHOMA CITY — With little fanfare, Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed into law a $698 million economic incentive package designed to reel in an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant to Pryor.
Stitt and lawmakers are hoping that package along with existing state incentives coupled with more from the Cherokee Nation and local and county officials will be enough to land a company that they say could create up to 70,000 direct and indirect jobs across Oklahoma, including in construction, hospitality and related areas.
House Bill 4455 pays $613 million to a “mega project” and allocates $85 million to another project related to the same industry. It provides a 3.4% rebate of the investment over five years up to the balance of the fund once capital expenditures and jobs are created.
Citing nondisclosure agreements, top lawmakers continue to refuse to name the company targeted by the legislation. However, multiple lawmakers confirmed to CNHI Oklahoma that the two companies are Panasonic and Canoo. Canoo has already announced plans to open an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in the same industrial park being eyed by Panasonic.
Stitt has said the unnamed Fortune 500 company would bring a multi-billion dollar investment and one of the most advanced manufacturing facilities in the country to Pryor’s MidAmerica Industrial Park. The company could create as many as 4,000 to 6,000 new jobs.
Stitt said the LEAD Act ensures Oklahoma is positioned to be globally competitive and secure the biggest economic development project in the state’s history.
“We negotiated a strong, competitive package with safeguards in place to protect taxpayers and ensure a return on this critical investment to diversity and grow Oklahoma’s economy,” Stitt said.
State Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, said Monday that the project represents “a once in a lifetime opportunity for Oklahoma to be in the drivers seat for the future of the automotive industry.”
“By learning from past incentives, the Legislature and Gov. Stitt put a framework in place that can both attract mega projects and protect taxpayer dollars,” Hilbert said. “Without investment and jobs, the incentive does not pay out. The LEAD Act shows the world that Oklahoma is open for business.”
The money will be kept in a revolving fund that can be drawn down by qualifying companies that meet the capital expenditure and employment requirements. If no company wins the “mega” deal, the money will remain in the revolving fund, and lawmakers can spend it on other priorities next year.
Published reports indicate that Oklahoma is competing with Kansas to win the manufacturing plant.
Kansas officials have also been mum on the company, but some media reports there have also identified Panasonic as the battery maker. Last fall, Canoo reached an agreement with Panasonic to supply batteries for what it is calling its “lifestyle vehicle.” Panasonic, a Japanese company, also plans to produce batteries for Tesla.
Kansas lawmakers recently passed an incentive package there reportedly worth more than $1 billion, reportedly aimed at Panasonic.
“The LEAD Act creates a valuable economic development tool that will have a transformational impact on Oklahoma’s future,” said Scott Mueller, Oklahoma’s secretary of commerce, in a statement ahead of the bill signing. He said it will create robust supply chain partnerships that will provide opportunities for economic growth in all 77 counties.
Officials in Mayes County are also discussing whether to pass a tax increment financing district (TIF) aimed at reeling in Panasonic. Economic officials have said it’s necessary to close the deal.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.