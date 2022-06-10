With a deadline of Sept. 1 set for compliance, flying of the Oklahoma state flag on Cherokee Nation property will be limited to special occasions, according to an executive order signed by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
The new policy comes on the heels of escalating tensions between the administrations of Hoskin and Gov. Kevin Stitt. Hoskin says Stitt has repeatedly interfered with tribal sovereignty, especially regarding the handling of criminal cases as detailed in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in McGirt v. State of Oklahoma.
That ruling removed state jurisdiction from cases involving Native Americans, and reaffirmed the right of six reservations to manage their affairs under the federal umbrella, outside of state purview. Stitt has claimed McGirt infringes on state authority and the ability to ensure the safety of all Oklahomans.
Stitt and Hoskin have also been at loggerheads over casino gaming and hunting and fishing licenses, and recent focus has been turned to “dark money,” which Hoskin says is being used by at least one Cherokee Nation citizen who is running for the District 2 congressional seat currently held by Markwayne Mullin.
Hoskin’s order states flag displays will be generally limited to the U.S. and Cherokee Nation banners on “any real property owned by Cherokee Nation or a Cherokee Nation entity, including any facilities thereon, as well as any real property or facility leased by Cherokee Nation or a Cherokee Nation entity where such lease affords the tenant control over the display of flags.” The order further details how and where the flags will be displayed, and provides exemptions if “responsible officials” can prove difficulty in compliance.
The flag of the State of Oklahoma can be flown only with approval from the tribe’s administration. Specific examples include events to “honor or commemorate service” in the Oklahoma National Guard, or at the direction of tribal administration of the Secretary of Veterans Affairs. The chief of staff has been directed to remove all state flags from tribal property by Sept. 1.
The executive order also requires all flags flown on tribal property to be manufactured in the U.S., with first preference given to production within the Cherokee Nation’s 14-county reservation.
In a public statement, Hoskin said his order shouldn’t be taken as a sign that the tribe no longer operates as a partner and ally of the state.
“The Cherokee Nation is a sovereign entity with jurisdiction over our reservation, and the use of the Cherokee Nation flag on our land should reflect the strength and determination of the Cherokee people over these 113 years,” he said. “The Oklahoma state flag remains in use at events involving Oklahoma government leadership or honoring visiting dignitaries and service in the Oklahoma National Guard.”
Stitt has not yet issued a response, but a spokesperson told The Oklahoman the governor’s office had no comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.