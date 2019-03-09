OKLAHOMA CITY—The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry is searching for a new logo to represent the agency for years to come.
“Branding has such a vital role for any entity—our agency is no exception,” said Blayne Arthur, secretary of agriculture. “I am eager to see the creativity Oklahomans have to offer.”
Arthur explained she likes to encompass the agency’s purpose in three words: regulate, protect and promote. She looks forward to seeing how the submissions reflect those words.
The chosen logo will be utilized by ODAFF on all branding items. If created in color, the logo should be submitted in black and white as well. The logo will become the property of the department upon submission. All logos should be sent to morgan.vance@ag.ok.gov in the following formats: .ai, .png, .pdf and .jpeg.
Submissions will close March 22.
For any questions or inquiries, contact Morgan Vance at 405-522-5479.
