The Oklahoma Democratic Party will allow Independent voters to participate in its primary elections in 2020-21, but the Oklahoma Republican and Libertarian parties will stick with closed primaries.
The Democratic Party recently notified the Oklahoma State Election Board that it would conduct open primaries next year, while Oklahoma’s other two recognized political parties announced that they would close their primaries to Independents, the state election board said in a news release.
“This mean there is no change for unaffiliated voters in 2020,” State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax was quoted as saying in the news release. “As has been the case for the past two years, Independent voters may continue to vote in Democratic Party primaries, but not in Republican or Libertarian primaries.”
According to the news release, Oklahoma’s primary elections are normally open only to registered voters who are affiliated with a recognized political party, However, recognized parties may open their primaries to registered Independents by notifying the state election board between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30 before the election year.
The Oklahoma Democratic Party notified the election board of its decision before the deadline, and the board extended the deadline to Dec. 15 for the other two recognized parties, according to the news release. The Republican and Libertarian parties later announced their decision to close their primaries.
The Oklahoma Democratic Party first decided to open its primaries to Independent voters in 2016 and are continuing the practice in 2020-21, Chairwoman Alicia Andrews said Monday.
“We consider inclusiveness as one of our bedrock principles,” she said in an email to The Ada News. “Allowing independent voters participation in the primary process allows us to live our values by being more inclusive.”
Republican Party Chairman David McLain did not respond to an emailed message seeking comment before press time Monday.
Libertarian Party Chairman Chad Williams said the party conducted open primaries for the 2016-17 election cycle because the party gained access to the ballot in January 2016, after the deadline to notify the state Election Board has passed. The party also missed the deadline for presidential primaries.
“The secretary (of the state Election Board) allowed us to make the decision at the time,” Williams said in a phone interview. “Our governing board decided to open the primaries, being that we were a new party at that point, trying to drum up a little more support for the primaries during that time.”
Williams said the party closed its primaries to Independents in 2018. This year, the party’s executive committed decided on a 4-3 vote to open its primaries, but the vote was contested on procedural grounds.
“The understanding was this was a standing rule instead of just a two-year decision,” Williams said. “So we decided, instead of hashing that out back and forth and letting our time run out, that we would just do a survey of all the delegates from our last convention.”
Williams said the party’s delegates narrowly voted to close the primaries for 2020-21. He said when the issue comes up in 2021, the party will make its decision at its convention — well ahead of the other recognized parties.
State law bars voters from switching their party affiliation between April 1 and Aug. 31 of even-numbered years. Any party changes submitted during that period will be processed and activated on Sept. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.