Oklahoma is poised to become one of the first states in the nation to enshrine into law the right of Indigenous students to wear tribal regalia at school graduation ceremonies.
If Senate Bill 429 becomes law, Native students will be guaranteed the right to wear tribal regalia when participating in official graduation ceremonies held by public schools, charter schools, technology centers or colleges and universities.
State Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, said legislators have been trying to pass a similar law for three years because some Oklahoma schools are still trying to tell Native students that they can’t wear tribal regalia, despite it being part of their culture and a federally protected religious belief. He said the measure would provide school districts the statutory language to help them make the right decisions.
“If you have a sincerely held belief, we’ll be able to honor that belief (in) a ceremony that kind of represents coming of age, which is modern high school graduation,” he said.
Caldwell said in the past year alone, he knows of four or five schools that told students they couldn’t wear things that represented their tribal beliefs like headdresses, graduation cap decorations, medallions or eagle feathers. Eagle feathers, for instance, traditionally symbolize a milestone accomplishment in someone’s life.
“We’re not going to tell a student they can’t wear a yarmulke,” Caldwell said. “We’re not going to tell a student that they can’t wear a hijab. We’re not going to tell a student that they can’t wear a crucifix, and so I think it does a disservice to our founding principles if we tell a certain subset of our student population that you can’t wear an eagle feather (or) you can’t wear some form of sincerely held regalia as part of your culture and who you are.”
He said the proposal previously faced legislative pushback because of concerns that a student might want to bring a tomahawk or a pipe to smoke. The latest bill specifically bars weapons or other objects prohibited by federal law. In addition, a school’s local governing board could also bar items that could endanger public safety or interfere with the ceremony.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said there’s a need for the legislation to protect both the Native students who want to exercise their protected rights to engage in cultural activities and the school administrators who need further guidance from the state.
“I think all students, whether they’re Native or not, see a more enriched ceremony when they see some of their Native fellow graduates adorned with eagle feathers,” Hoskin said.
He said despite a strong attorney general opinion that schools must allow tribal regalia, some schools continue to try to ban it. Codifying the right into statute will give administrators peace of mind and resolve any lingering doubts about the actual application.
“(Students’ tribal regalia) is showing respect to their own traditions or their ancestors’ traditions of understanding that they descend from a people who are distinct and have distinct cultural practices and still maintain those cultural practices,” Hoskin said.
He said it’s also fitting that the right will soon be protected in public schools because public schools were used as tools to erode cultural practices in the 20th century.
“I think it’s also part of a remedial measure the state can take to make sure there’s a welcoming environment for these sorts of cultural practices when we know that for generations it was the opposite,” Hoskin said.
The measure, which has cleared the state Senate, next heads to the full House, where it is expected to pass easily. It then heads to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk.
Hoskin said he hopes Stitt signs it into law “thinking about this as something larger than the very important issue of the rights of Native Americans and graduation ceremonies.”
“This is an opportunity, I think, to send a good message to the state and, really, to the country that there’s a welcoming environment for Native Americans from the state government, including the governor,” Hoskin said.
State Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, said about 40% of his constituents, including his wife and children, are Indigenous. He’s never received a complaint that a tribal citizen hasn’t been allowed to wear regalia, but he supports enshrining the right into law given the state’s Native American history.
“It probably needed to be done a long time ago,” West said.
He said some school leaders, though, have previously expressed fears that allowing tribal regalia “was going to open up Pandora’s Box, and students (would) be wearing baseball caps and cowboy hats and things like that” to graduation.
If signed, the measure would become law immediately.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
