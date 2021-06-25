OKLAHOMA CITY — A dozen state colleges and universities said Wednesday they’ll need to raise tuition an average of 1.3% this coming semester despite additional legislative appropriations and federal coronavirus aid.
Presidents of 13 other institutions, meanwhile, said they’ll keep tuition and fees stable for Oklahoma students this coming year as people continue to recover from the economic effects of the pandemic.
In all, 8 of the state’s 13 four-year institutions and 4 of its 12 two-year colleges sought the blessing of Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to hike tuition an average of $80.96 for 30 credit hours. The state oversight board was largely expected to approve those tuition hikes when it meets Thursday.
Some college and university presidents said their budgets continued to face pressure from decreased enrollment, rising insurance costs, or because of competition from colleges and universities just across the state borders. They noted colleges in other states have begun offering Oklahoma students tuition discounts. Increased legislative appropriations are not keeping pace with growing expenses, they said.
Chancellor Glen Johnson said that since 2009, the state has bucked the national trend in the way it approaches tuition and fee setting, with an average annual increase of 4.4%. He also said U.S News and World Report ranks Oklahoma 11th in the nation for both overall college affordability and lowest student debt rate.
Cheryl Evans, president of Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa, said her institution received a 5.42% — or $400,000 — increase in state appropriations. The addition brings the state’s appropriation to $8.2 million. But she requested a 2.8% increase in tuition, which amounts to about $60 per semester for students who attend school at either the Tonkawa or Enid campus.
“We don’t take that decision lightly,” she said. “We know that our families are struggling as well. But as we were putting this budget together, we felt it necessary.”
Evans said while they’re appreciative of the legislative boost, when she started at the college a decade ago, the state appropriation was $10.5 million.
“That just shows you what our system has lived through,” she said. “Hopefully our allocations will continue to be restored over the years.”
The state allocation makes up about 33% of the college’s operating budget. In 2002, the state’s share made up 70%.
The state’s two largest universities — Oklahoma and Oklahoma State — both plan to raise tuition and fees, by 2.75% and 2.5%, respectively.
Steve Turner, president of Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, said his school’s mandatory cost increases were about $1.16 million. Nearly half of that will be allocated to pay faculty who have been promoted. The university also saw health insurance cost increases of slightly less than 4%, he said. The university plans to raise tuition 2.9% to make up the difference. In return, students will see their tuition rates rise about $6.65 per credit hour.
“We feel like it’s beyond required,” Turner said. “We have to balance the budget.”
He also said there was no tuition increase last year, so school officials have to account for mandatory cost increases. They plan to raise the starting salaries of some entry-level employees — like custodians and groundskeepers — in hopes of improving retention.
East Central University in Ada is planning a 2% increase, increasing undergraduate tuition from $239 to $243 an hour, said president Katricia Pierson.
Pierson said even though the university received an additional $154,800 from the Legislature, the school’s mandatory costs are $613,000
Janet Cunningham, president of Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, said after five years of ooking at legislative budget cuts to higher education or no new money, it is nice to finally be talking about new money.
Her school received about a 7% increase in state appropriations, which amounts to about $546,000.
“With that, I’m pleased to be able to say that Northwestern will not be increasing tuition or mandatory fees for next year,” Cunningham said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.