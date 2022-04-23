Oklahoma City Philharmonic to perform in Ada

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic is hitting the road, traveling to Ada for a hometown concert Friday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ataloa Theatre, as part of the Inasmuch Foundation Classics Series.
The concert features a bassoon concerto of Chickasaw composer Jerod Tate’s “Ghost of the White Deer,” performed by bassoonist Rod Ackmann.
“Hearing Rod perform the concerto will be a treat,” said Maestro Alexander Mickelthwate, Music Director for the OKCPHIL. “We both independently fell in love with it. Knowing Rod’s skills on the instrument, I had this idea of programming the work here with the Philharmonic. So, when I called Rod last summer to carefully inquire if he liked the idea, he was so excited and had already bought the sheet music a while ago just for himself.”
Also on the performance schedule are two works by another Oklahoma composer, the late Jack Kilpatrick.
“He grew up in Tahlequah,” Mickelthwate said. “He married a Cherokee, spoke the Cherokee language and composed Native American Music. In essence, he became a Cherokee in every sense of the word.”
Kilpatrick was, for a time, an arranger with the Oklahoma Symphony—the precursor to the OKCPHIL. His music was performed by orchestras around the world, but after his death in 1967, his body of work was misplaced.
“His entire catalog was discovered on a shelf at the University of Oklahoma back in 2018,” Mickelthwate said. “There were about 30 boxes gathering dust, and tucked inside was all this great material. We are so fortunate to have this and to be able to bring it back to life for new audiences to enjoy.”
Kilpatrick’s newly-discovered works will be showcased in Ada, and include “Four Ozark Dances” and “Three Cherokee Cosmogenic Legends.”
“This will be a really fun night of Oklahoma stories and music,” Mickelthwate said. “It will be exciting connecting with the people of Ada and introducing them to our wonderful Oklahoma City Philharmonic.”
Tickets are on sale now for only $5 at the East Central University Box Office; students and children will be admitted free of charge.
