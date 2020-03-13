Oklahoma Capitol, public schools should remain open as state officials grapple with rising threat

OKLAHOMA CITY — Business will continue as usual at the state Capitol next week and officials aren’t recommending school closures yet, even as the number of COVID-19 cases ticked upward by one.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said state officials will wait on any possible closures until there’s indications of community spread — or where the coronavirus infection source is unknown.
“That’s when you’re trying to mitigate and slow it down, and that’s when you would close schools and close a building like a government building,” Stitt said. “We’re just trying to get that timing right, and I think that there’s certain people that are closing way too early before there’s really a chance of the spread. So really again, we’ve had three cases, and I know we all want to be really, really cautious.”
Coronavirus typically spreads like the flu — through coughing and sneezing respiratory droplets. It spreads easily between those in close personal proximity.
Federal health officials said many people suffer milder symptoms like fever and cough, but older people, especially with chronic illnesses and those with weakened immune systems, are at increased risk of complications, including death.
“The fear is the kid gets it and takes it back to Grandma or Grandpa,” Stitt said. “Those are the ones that are most vulnerable.”
In all, state health officials have reported three confirmed or presumptive cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma. Those include two in Tulsa County. The third, an airman stationed at Altus Air Force Base in Jackson County, was disclosed Thursday.
In a press release, the base said the airman is currently undergoing evaluation and treatment following the test result. He contracted the virus after returning from leave in the Seattle area earlier in the month, officials said.
“We will continue to work with our interagency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and ensure our airmen have the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus,” officials said.
Nearly 100 people have been tested for the virus in Oklahoma, including 58 connected to the Utah Jazz basketball team. Two players — Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell — also tested presumptive positive for the virus while visiting Oklahoma City for an NBA game. Their cases will be included in Utah’s coronavirus statistics, health officials said Thursday.
“We don’t need to panic,” Stitt said. “We don’t need to stop living our lives. We don’t need to close down a school at this point. That’s my message to Oklahomans.”
Capitol hallways this week continued to be clogged with hundreds and sometimes thousands of people shaking hands, hugging and standing in close proximity as they advocated for their causes.
Many Oklahoma schools, meanwhile, were preparing to let out for spring break. Health officials recommended avoiding all cruise travel and said to be prepared for a possible quarantine if necessary upon return from a trip.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said Thursday that Oklahoma government functions, including the ongoing legislative session, would continue as usual despite growing fears of community spread happening during large gatherings.
“As of right now, we’re not suspending any tours or asking anybody not to visit the Capitol, but reasonable precautions need to be taken by everybody whether it’s within their home, within their place of business or within our public facilities,” he said.
But given the fluid situation, McCall said leaders are looking at contingencies to respond to any situation that may occur. Lawmakers want to ensure the Capitol maintains the highest level of cleanliness and sanitation.
“We want to convey to the people of the state of Oklahoma that the government is not going to shut down,” he said. “That we are working to stay ahead of this problem in the state of Oklahoma. That we possess resources that will help us address whatever the level of crisis we may see.”
If the outbreak continues to be pervasive, he said lawmakers could potentially limit public visitors to the state Capitol.
Congress on Thursday announced that the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. and all House and Senate buildings there would be closed to the public until April. The White House has suspended tours.
“We need to be careful and take this seriously,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman. “We need to consider limiting public access to the Capitol if we find out more and that the spread is more local and certainly if we have any confirmed cases in the Capitol.”
Virgin said legislative leaders were currently watching for spread within the Oklahoma community.
She thinks the spread is likely inevitable.
For now, officials must carefully monitor whether to continue to allow large groups into the Capitol. Virgin said that’s not just for lawmakers’ protection, but also for the public’s safety because health officials know those are the types of environments where the virus is more likely to spread.
She said a lot of Oklahomans are already taking coronavirus seriously and postponing and canceling events across the state.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
