he Oklahoma Broadband Office’s (OBO) statewide broadband listening tour will be making a stop near you in the coming weeks, and state officials are asking you to take part.
The “Let’s Get Digital: Oklahoma Broadband Tour” will pass through 16 cities and towns to gather public input for a five-year plan to connect the entire state to high-speed internet. The tour kicks off on May 8 and will continue through June 23 with meetings in all four corners and points in-between of Oklahoma.
Data show more than 800,000 Oklahomans currently lack access to dependable high-speed internet service in Oklahoma. That’s more than one-in-five Oklahoma residents.
“Access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet service has become a necessity. Our mission is to ensure every family, student, business, farmer and tribal community in Oklahoma has that access,” Oklahoma Broadband Office Executive Director Mike Sanders said.
“A key priority to ensure our mission is successful is to hear from and talk with Oklahomans who lack adequate service today. We welcome anyone with questions or concerns, or who wants to learn more about our efforts to attend one of the 16 meetings scheduled across the state in May and June.”
The public is encouraged to register at oklahoma.gov/broadband/outreach for any of the stops on the tour, which will take place at libraries in the following cities and towns:
May 8 at 4:30 – Weatherford
May 11 at 4:30 p.m. – Enid
May 12 at 1:00 p.m. – Stillwater
May 15 at 4:30 p.m. – Vinita
May 16 at 9:00 a.m. – Poteau
May 18 at 4:30 p.m. – Broken Bow
May 22 at 9:30 a.m. – Oklahoma City
May 23 at 4:30 p.m. – Durant
May 26 at 4:30 p.m. – Chickasha
June 2 at 4:30 p.m. – Altus
June 6 at 4:30 p.m. – Sallisaw
June 8 at 4:30 p.m. – Sulphur
June 9 at 4:30 p.m. – Lawton
June 13 at 4:30 p.m. – Ada
June 20 at 4:30 p.m. – Okmulgee
June 23 at 4:30 p.m. – Woodward
Residents, business owners, farmers and ranchers, leaders, members of tribal communities, and representatives for schools, hospitals, nonprofits, and other community organizations are encouraged to attend.
For questions regarding the broadband listening tour, the public is encouraged to email or call MJ Barton, Tribal & Programs Outreach Manager, OBO at mj.barton@broadband.ok.gov or (405) 517-2393.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.