Entries are now being accepted for the 31st Annual Oklahoma Book Awards competition. The deadline for entering is Jan. 3, 2020, according to the Oklahoma Center for the Book in the Oklahoma Department of Libraries.
The Oklahoma Book Award program is designed to recognize and promote Oklahoma’s writers, as well as outstanding books about the state. Entries are being sought in five categories: fiction, non-fiction, poetry, design/illustration/photography and children/young adult.
To qualify, books, including self-published books, must have been published between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019. Moreover, the author must reside or have resided in Oklahoma, or the book must have an Oklahoma theme. Finalists in each category will be selected and announced in March; winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on May 2, 2020.
Honoring
Hannibal Johnson
In addition to the five categories listed, the board of directors of the Oklahoma Center for the Book presents the Arrell Gibson Lifetime Achievement Award for a body of work contributing to Oklahoma’s literary heritage. The 2020 recipient is Hannibal Johnson.
Johnson has been called a premier authority on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the following renaissance of the Greenwood District (America’s Black Wall Street in the early part of the 20th century). His writings on Greenwood, the All-Black Town movement and life during the pre-civil rights years have made major contributions to the history of African Americans’ struggle for freedom and equality.
A graduate of Harvard Law School, Johnson did his undergraduate work at the University of Arkansas, where he completed a double major in economics and sociology. Johnson is an attorney, author and independent consultant specializing in diversity and inclusion/cultural competence issues and nonprofit governance.
Johnson has also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Tulsa College of Law (legal writing; legal ethics), Oklahoma State University (leadership and group dynamics; MBA business law program) and the University of Oklahoma (ethics; cultural diversity; race and reason; The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre; nonprofit leadership and management).
Johnson’s books include “Images of America: Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District”; “Black Wall Street: From Riot to Renaissance in Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District”; “Up From the Ashes: A Story About Community”; “Acres of Aspiration: The All-Black Towns in Oklahoma”; “Mama Used To Say: Wit & Wisdom From The Heart & Soul”; “No Place Like Home: A Story About an All-Black, All-American Town”; “IncogNegro: Poetic Reflections on Race & Diversity in America”; “Apartheid in Indian Country?: Seeing Red Over Black Disenfranchisement”; and “The Sawners of Chandler: A Pioneering Power Couple in Pre-Civil Rights Oklahoma.”
Johnson’s play, “Big Mama Speaks: A Tulsa Race Riot Survivor’s Story,” has been performed at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, the Philbrook Museum of Art and the Just Governance for Human Security Conference in Caux, Switzerland. “Big Mama” was selected for the 2011 National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Johnson is a contributing writer to the Encyclopedia of African American History, penning two articles: “Langston, Oklahoma and the Birth of the All-Black Town Movement” and “Edward Preston McCabe: The Father of the All-Black Town Movement.” Johnson also wrote and narrated a RSU-TV-produced documentary about Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District, “Black Wall Street Remembered,” that debuted in February 2019.
Johnson’s honors include the 2016 Whitney M. Young Jr., Service Award from the Boy Scouts of America; the 2015 National Philanthropy Day Award for Diversity and Inclusion from the Association of Fundraising Professionals; the 2013 “The Inclusives” diversity award from Tulsa’s Young Professionals; the 2012 “Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Diversity Award” from the Oklahoma Bar Association; the “Don Newby/Ben Hill” award from Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry; the “Keeping The Dream Alive” award from the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Society; the “Outstanding Service to the Public Award” from the Oklahoma Bar Association; the “Ten Outstanding Young Tulsans” award from the Tulsa Jaycees; the “Distinguished Leadership Award” from the National Association for Community Leadership; the 2005 “Ralph Ellison Literary Award” from the Black Liberated Arts Center; the 2006 Oklahoma Human Rights Award from the Oklahoma Human Rights Commission; induction into the 100 Black Men of Tulsa, Inc. “Hall of Honor” in 2007; and the “Goodwill Appreciation Award” from the Islamic Society of Tulsa in 2008.
The Lifetime Achievement Award is named for Norman historian Arrell Gibson, who served as the first president of the Oklahoma Center for the Book.
The Oklahoma Book Award ceremony will be May 2, 2020, at the Embassy Suites Oklahoma City Downtown/Medical Center. Winners in the five book categories will be announced at the ceremony.
For more information on the book awards, including submitting entries, visit the website at libraries.ok.gov/ocb, or call 522-3562 or email bill.young@libraries.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.