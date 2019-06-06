The Oklahoma Bar Association is accepting nominations for its annual awards presentations.
Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. July 1. Awards will be presented to recipients at the OBA Annual Meeting Nov. 6-8 at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City. Awards are open to lawyers and nonlawyers who have positively impacted the legal community.
Attorney Kara Smith of Oklahoma City chairs the statewide committee that will review the nominations and select award winners.
“Submitting a nomination has been made simple, and all nominations will be carefully considered,” Smith said. “It’s important to recognize and celebrate the high caliber of Oklahoma’s legal service, as well as the outstanding contributions made within the community.”
Lawyers who have upheld the highest ideals of the legal profession may be nominated for the Professionalism, Ethics or Courageous Lawyer awards. Awards such as Outstanding Service to the Public, Alma Wilson and Outstanding Pro Bono Service recognize lawyers who advocate on behalf of their community, children or the underserved. Nonlawyers and law organizations who promote legal issues will be recognized by the Liberty Bell Award.
The Judicial Excellence Award and the Earl Sneed Award for Continuing Legal Education are presented to judges and attorneys who have contributed to continuing legal education or the promotion and publicity of matters regarding the legal system.
To nominate an individual or organization, send a letter or email explaining why the candidate should receive the award. Please limit the letter to five pages, single-sided. No form is necessary to submit an entry. Those submitting nominations do not need to be lawyers. Nominations must be received by the deadline. Mail the nomination to OBA Awards Committee, Oklahoma Bar Association, PO Box 53036, Oklahoma City, OK 73152 or email to awards@okbar.org.
More information and a list of award categories are available by calling 405-416-7000 or visiting the OBA website at www.okbar.org/awards.
The 18,000-member Oklahoma Bar Association, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma’s legal community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.