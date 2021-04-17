Through the new Oklahoma AWOP Awards Program, water systems can now be recognized for their outstanding work in producing top-quality water. The AWOP Awards Program is intended to encourage participation in implementing optimization concepts by recognizing and awarding the top optimized water systems in the state.
Oklahoma AWOP Awards Program
- By Lisa Oxenham Bratcher | Public Information Director, City of Ada
