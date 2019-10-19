A book-signing event with Oklahoma author James Jennings will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center, 700 N. Mississippi in Ada.
Jennings will sign copies of his novel “Mirador,” which was released in August by Greenpoint Press, according to a news release. The novel tells the story of Nate Hunter, who helps a group of rebels prepare for the Zapatista uprising of Jan. 1, 1994 — the first war to be fought on the ground and the World Wide Web.
An author and trial lawyer, Jennings lives in Edmond with his wife, Vicky. He is a fifth-generation Oklahoman and a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation.
Jennings studied Latin American history and politics at Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City as an undergraduate and fell in love with Mexico’s people and history, according to the news release. He has traveled throughout the country and seen the poverty in Chiapas, Mexico, the site of the Zapatista uprising and the setting for “Mirador.”
The novel is available at amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com and greenpointpress.org.
