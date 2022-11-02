Thirteen Oklahoma teachers, including one area teacher, were recently selected to receive a basket of accurate agriculture books as part of Oklahoma Farm Bureau’s Bushels for Books program.

The program is a collaboration between the OKFB Foundation for Agriculture and the OKFB Women’s Leadership Committee. Pre-K through eighth-grade teachers across the state submitted applications to receive a basket of books for their classrooms, and the winners were selected by the WLC state board.

“As the world becomes more urban, it is important for people to know what it takes to produce the food, fuel and fiber we rely on every day,” said Mignon Bolay, OKFB WLC chair. “We hope these books help students learn how their food gets from the farm to the grocery store, and ultimately to their plates.”

Each basket included books selected from the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture’s accurate agriculture book database.

“It is vitally important that our young people understand where their food comes from,” said David VonTungeln, OKFB Foundation for Agriculture president. “These accurate agriculture books provide a glimpse into the everyday lives of our nation’s family farmers and ranchers.”

Teachers who received books are:

Tim Moss, Vici Public Schools in Vici

Danette Funkhouser, Navajo Public Schools in Altus

Connie Goodwin, Fort Cobb-Broxton Elementary in Fort Cobb

Jodi Scott, Oklahoma Christian Academy in Edmond

Nellie Garone, Ravia School in Ravia

Sandra Crow, Flower Mound Public Schools in Lawton

Ronna Dunigan, Shady Point Public Schools in Shady Point

Whitney Crase, Poteau Public Schools in Poteau

Susana Jackman, Oklahoma School for the Blind in Muskogee

Stephanie Heinrich, Deer Creek-Lamont Elementary in Deer Creek

Donna Slater, Byng Elementary in Ada

Susan Moffat, Lexington Public Schools in Lexington

Jennifer Crosthwait, Skyline Elementary in Stillwater

To learn more about OKFB’s Bushels for Books program, visit okfb.news/2ZewRrs.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you