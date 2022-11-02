Thirteen Oklahoma teachers, including one area teacher, were recently selected to receive a basket of accurate agriculture books as part of Oklahoma Farm Bureau’s Bushels for Books program.
The program is a collaboration between the OKFB Foundation for Agriculture and the OKFB Women’s Leadership Committee. Pre-K through eighth-grade teachers across the state submitted applications to receive a basket of books for their classrooms, and the winners were selected by the WLC state board.
“As the world becomes more urban, it is important for people to know what it takes to produce the food, fuel and fiber we rely on every day,” said Mignon Bolay, OKFB WLC chair. “We hope these books help students learn how their food gets from the farm to the grocery store, and ultimately to their plates.”
Each basket included books selected from the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture’s accurate agriculture book database.
“It is vitally important that our young people understand where their food comes from,” said David VonTungeln, OKFB Foundation for Agriculture president. “These accurate agriculture books provide a glimpse into the everyday lives of our nation’s family farmers and ranchers.”
Teachers who received books are:
Tim Moss, Vici Public Schools in Vici
Danette Funkhouser, Navajo Public Schools in Altus
Connie Goodwin, Fort Cobb-Broxton Elementary in Fort Cobb
Jodi Scott, Oklahoma Christian Academy in Edmond
Nellie Garone, Ravia School in Ravia
Sandra Crow, Flower Mound Public Schools in Lawton
Ronna Dunigan, Shady Point Public Schools in Shady Point
Whitney Crase, Poteau Public Schools in Poteau
Susana Jackman, Oklahoma School for the Blind in Muskogee
Stephanie Heinrich, Deer Creek-Lamont Elementary in Deer Creek
Donna Slater, Byng Elementary in Ada
Susan Moffat, Lexington Public Schools in Lexington
Jennifer Crosthwait, Skyline Elementary in Stillwater
To learn more about OKFB’s Bushels for Books program, visit okfb.news/2ZewRrs.
