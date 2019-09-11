The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System will host a VA town hall and veterans resource fair from 10 a.m. until noon Monday at the Ada Public Library, 124 S. Rennie. The event is designed for veterans, service people, families and caregivers.
The resource fair is designed to allow veterans the opportunity to learn more about VA resources. Veterans will also be able to provide open and honest feedback to VA leadership.
Kristopher “Wade” Vlosich, Health Care System director, and other VA leaders will be available to answer questions from veterans and their families.
“These events provide a great opportunity for VA leaders to hear directly from our veterans about the challenges they are facing so we can correct issues to better serve them,” said Vlosich. “It also allows us to communicate about current programs or changes that will impact our veterans.”
VA representatives from the Veterans Community Care Program, the Telehealth Program, Mental Health Care, Veterans Health Information Exchange, Transition and Care Management, My HealtheVet, the Native American Veterans Program, Veterans Benefits Administration, Whole Health, Health Promotion Disease Prevention, Minority Veterans and Equal Opportunity Employment, and others will be on hand. Veterans will also be able to enroll for VA health care and talk to representatives about VA benefits claims.
No registration is required, and the event is free to attend.
