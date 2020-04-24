OKC VA now using outside pharmacy pick-up

OKLAHOMA CITY — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System is mailing all non-urgent medication refills to veterans.
For urgent refills, the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center is now operating an outside pick-up station on the west wall of the parking garage near the Radiation Oncology entrance. We are no longer dispensing refills inside the medical center. At the pick-up station, the pharmacist will discuss the veteran’s needs and will either start processing the refill for pick-up or will let the veteran know that Pharmacy Service will send the prescription by overnight mail.
“In our efforts to provide a safe environment for our veterans and employees during this COVID-19 era of social distancing, we have created a pharmacy window outside of our facility,” said Chris Gentry, chief, Pharmacy Service. “We ask veterans to only use the outside station for urgent medication refills and to refill their non-urgent medications using mail delivery. We greatly appreciate our veterans’ understanding during this time and will look forward to being able to serve veterans in our more traditional setting as soon as this threat passes.”
The outside pharmacy station pick-up hours are 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Mail delivery options
For non-emergent medications, please order your refills at least 14 days in advance using either option below:
• My HealtheVet: www.myhealth.va.gov.
• Automated Refill Line: 405-456-1610 or 1-800-694-8387.
• By mailing your mail refill slip to Pharmacy Service (119) Oklahoma City VA Health Care System, 921 NE 13th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73104-5028.
It is never too early to order your medications. We encourage you to order your next refill as soon as possible. If you have less than five days of medication remaining or have other pharmacy questions, please contact the Call Center at 1-800-694-8387, press 2 for pharmacy and then press 8 for pharmacy staff.
To track the delivery status of your medications, we encourage you to sign up for informed delivery through the U.S. Postal Service at https://informeddelivery.usps.com.
