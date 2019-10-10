Oka' Institute hosts third annual Sustainability Conference

Steve Alspach of the Natural Resource Conservation Service discusses the role of grass in groundwater movement at the Oka’ Water Institute’s Sustainability Conference 2019 Tuesday at East Central University.
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.
ALLEN [ndash] Services for Edward Dale Peay, 75, of Allen will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Richmond Avenue Free Will Baptist Church. The Rev. Buddy Drake will officiate. Burial will follow at Allen Cemetery. Friends may call at Criswell Chapel in Allen from 4 P.M. Sunday. Mr. Peay died Wedne…
ADA [ndash] Services for Frank James Wright, 72, of Ada are at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Famous Cochran will officiate. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Stonewall. Mr. Wright passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Oklahoma City Veter…
