The Centenarians of Oklahoma put out a list every month of Oklahomans who are celebrating birthdays. Here is the list for the month of September. Our continuing thanks for your appreciation of these centenarian members of our society.

Lucy Elmore 101 Creek

Rosa Lee Cory 102 Cleveland

Verda Mae Armes 101 Cleveland

Clemmie Buckner 102 Adair

Loretta Wilkins 101 Pottowatomie

Ruth Anderson 102 Delaware

Rosa Mae Brown 103 Adair

Patricia Boatright 101 Craig

Fern Bilyeu 103 Tulsa

Walter Swart 101 Washita

Juanita Griggs 103 McClain

Aleita Kirkman 101 Tulsa

Hilda McMillan 103 Tulsa

Florane Goins 102 LeFlore

Helen Patterson 104 Pottowatomie

If you know an Oklahoma Citizen 100 years of age or older and would like to honor them (at no cost) with a biography, an award certificate and a Golden Okie Pin; contact Gloria Helmuth 918-510-0150 or (centenariansok.com). Centenarians of Oklahoma on Facebook.

