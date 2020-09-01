The Centenarians of Oklahoma put out a list every month of Oklahomans who are celebrating birthdays. Here is the list for the month of September. Our continuing thanks for your appreciation of these centenarian members of our society.
Lucy Elmore 101 Creek
Rosa Lee Cory 102 Cleveland
Verda Mae Armes 101 Cleveland
Clemmie Buckner 102 Adair
Loretta Wilkins 101 Pottowatomie
Ruth Anderson 102 Delaware
Rosa Mae Brown 103 Adair
Patricia Boatright 101 Craig
Fern Bilyeu 103 Tulsa
Walter Swart 101 Washita
Juanita Griggs 103 McClain
Aleita Kirkman 101 Tulsa
Hilda McMillan 103 Tulsa
Florane Goins 102 LeFlore
Helen Patterson 104 Pottowatomie
If you know an Oklahoma Citizen 100 years of age or older and would like to honor them (at no cost) with a biography, an award certificate and a Golden Okie Pin; contact Gloria Helmuth 918-510-0150 or (centenariansok.com). Centenarians of Oklahoma on Facebook.
