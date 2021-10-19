Artists gathered to show off and sell their art at East Central University's Centennial Plaza Saturday for the annual OK Art Crawl.
The statewide event was sponsored by the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition.
Artists and visitors were treated to a spectacular day with deep blue skies and cool breezes.
"I'm born and raised in Ada. I left for about 30 years and came back," Ada High School art teacher Meredith Roberts said. "Artists all over the state are doing this today.
"I've never considered myself an 'art festival' artist," Roberts added. "I think there are different kinds of artists, and I've always shown my art in galleries or pop-up shops, because I really enjoy the installation of the artwork. So this is a new venue for me. For me this is about fellowship among artists."
"In my art I am primarily interested in central Oklahoma landscapes," Paul Walsh of Roff said. "For this event today, I am very anxious to support Ada, anything that happens artistically in Ada. It's a beautiful day to associate with artistic people, and that's a good thing. And at my age, you have to get up and move around a little bit."
"I am here to support my local, fellow artists," Ada artist Kelly Pennington said. "It's nice to have the community come out and support us.
"I am a landscape painter," Pennington continued. "I paint on location. I'm a plein air painter. When I'm outdoors and on location, I'm able to capture a time and place with all my senses in overdrive."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.