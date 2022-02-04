OHP troopers raise awareness of distracted driving for trooper killed in line of duty

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Dees was killed seven years ago after being struck by a distracted driver while working a collision near Seminole in 2015.
He had been a trooper for one year at the time of his death. Now, troopers work to minimize distracted driving every day while raising awareness each year around the time of Dees’ death.
A Facebook post by OHP broke down the number of citations given last year for distracted driving.
“It totals 2,314 citations from January 1, 2021, through January 23, 2022. That is way too many, and we hope you’ll join us in putting a stop to the problem by pledging to put the phone down and avoiding other distractions while driving. It could mean the difference between life and death,” the post read.
Trooper Amy Cobalt with Troop W, Marine Enforcement Division, spent time raising awareness for distracted driving with hopes of educating people.
“Distracted driving, people, put on their makeup, they eat, they do a lot of things while they’re driving,” she said. “(They) read books, read magazines, so they do a lot of things while they’re driving.”
Prior to Dees’ death, there wasn’t a law that made it illegal to text and drive.
“We can stop people for unsafe lane changes or going left of center, or following too closely. There’s other citations or other reasons we could stop people, but being on their phone never used to be one of them,” she said. “This brought it to the front.”
Cobalt said at the time of Dees’ death, traffic was being pushed to the inside lane, but the driver who killed the trooper, Steven Wayne Clark, didn’t move to the inside lane.
“It was nighttime, of course, but everybody else had gotten over. The guy that struck them had gone to the center,” she said. “They pulled up his phone records, and he had been on Facebook posting things. He had been on his phone for the last several hours, and they could correlate that he was really not paying attention and driving.”
Clark was charged with first-degree manslaughter and spent five years in the Department of Corrections. He was given seven years of supervision by the Pardon and Parole Board and seven years on probation.
What is considered a distraction?
Cobalt said many things are considered distracting while driving. Some of the things she mentioned were eating, doing hair and makeup, and watching kids in the backseat.
“Obviously, you want to make sure they are safe but if you need to take your eyes off the road to deal with your children, then you really need to pull over,” she said. “And I know a lot of people have their rearview mirror where they’re looking at their kids and not necessarily looking at traffic behind them.”
Slower to react
“I would say reaction time. If you’re not focused on what you’re doing, it takes a second to get your attention from your phone and back to the road and then to recognize that you need to take a split second action to avoid a collision or stop,” Cobalt said.
Cobalt said a lot of the collisions troopers see in Oklahoma City are from distracted driving.
Another form of distracted driving that isn’t commonly heard is driving while sleepy. Cobalt said this is almost as dangerous as driving under the influence.
“I would say take breaks frequently. Even if you just pull over at an exit, get out and walk around your vehicle if you’re driving on the interstate,” she said. “I get little candies or do some kind of hand-eye coordination thing that will kind of wake me up a little bit.”
Advice to younger people
Cobalt said it takes a split second for someone’s life to be changed forever. Anyone can be charged criminally for causing a fatal or injury collision if law enforcement learns distracted driving was the cause. Her advice is to pull over to send a text or call or have it set up through the vehicle to read messages and map directions.
“I would say not only is it dangerous because you could get charged with manslaughter, you could get charged with negligence. If it comes to where you had a crash, and we pull up your records and you were on the phone just prior to the crash, and it’s linked to that then you could be charged with manslaughter or negligence.
“I would just say it’s really not worth it. It takes two seconds to pull over and check a text or set it up where your phone will talk to you.”
She said staying off social media apps is important too because it isn’t “time-sensitive” like an emergency text or call may be.
“I don’t really know the importance of it. There are going to be emergencies where you have to take a call, that’s not what we’re saying to avoid. We’re just saying to avoid sending the text, reading the text, doing social media, those types of things,” she said.
