OHP mourns passing of active duty Captain

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is deeply saddened to announce the passing of active duty Captain Jeffery W. Sewell #26. Captain Sewell had been hospitalized since September 5 due to COVID-19. He passed away at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas on September 26. The Texas Department of Public Safety escorted Captain Sewell home to Atoka on September 27.
Captain Sewell was a graduate of the 43rd Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy in 1988, beginning his career as a trooper in Troop H, Clinton. In 1989, he was transferred to Troop E, Durant, spending 10 years there and being promoted to Lieutenant in 1999.
In 2006, he was promoted to Captain in Troop F, Ardmore, and continued his service as a Captain in Troop D, McAlester, Troop E, Durant and Troop XC, Indian Nation Turnpike, McAlester. In the summer of 2020, he began assignment as Captain of the Officer Assistance Program.
During his career, he participated in numerous additional duty opportunities such as the Police Corp in 2004, Emergency Response Team, DARE, TAC Supervisor of the 55th Academy, Special Olympics, Polar Plunge and Tip-A-Cop. He was involved in many other community projects and organizations.
However, his greatest passion was his annual participation with Cadet Lawman, a week long summer camp that gives selected high school seniors-to-be a first-hand taste of what it takes to be a trooper. He was able to use his influence and leadership skills on the thousands of teenagers that participated over the years.
Captain Jeffery W. Sewell was a friend to anyone that knew him and will be greatly missed.
