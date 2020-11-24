The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and AAA Oklahoma are looking out for drivers' safety this Thanksgiving holiday. There may be fewer traveling in this unique season, but 2020 has already shown that fewer motorists behind the wheel doesn’t correlate with safety on the roadways.
OHP will be participating in the I-40 and I-35 Challenge once again this year and will have troopers assigned every 15 miles on those highways on Wednesday Nov. 25 and and again on Sunday Nov. 29, the busiest travel days of the year.
