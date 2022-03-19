The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is pleased to announce the opening of applications for the 70th Academy. The application process opens March 16 and applications will be accepted through April 16.
OHP is also excited to announce a new way to obtain the college requirement to apply for the academy. Per state statute, candidates must have a minimum of 62 semester hours. A bill making its way through the legislature this session will allow candidates to apply with only 24 credit hours and then obtain the other 38 during the academy. So applicants to the 70th academy only have to have 24 college credit hours to apply or 2.5 years of honorable active or reserve military service or a combination of college hours and military service.
“We are looking for 70 cadets to start the OHP’s 70th Academy,” said DPS Commissioner Tim Tipton. “Trooper numbers are down across the state and we’re looking to recruit, train and deploy professional troopers to provide public safety throughout the state.
“We are thankful to the legislature for working with us on the college requirement. This will open up the application process to many more men and women who might have wanted to apply before but did not meet that requirement.”
The 70th Academy will begin on August 15th and will run approximately eighteen (18) weeks in length with a graduation date of December 23, 2022.
Anyone interested in applying can fill out an application and learn more about the requirements at www.jointheohp.com.
OHP has changed the physical fitness test beginning with this academy. Candidates will perform a 500 meter row, 40 air squats, 30 sit-ups, 20 push-ups and a one mile run.
Cadets reside at the academy, located at the Robert R. Lester Training Center, 3600 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Oklahoma City, for the duration of the academy.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol academy is very structured. During academy training, cadets will be challenged academically, physically, and mentally. A typical day begins with physical training, drill and ceremony, and inspections, prior to the classroom instruction.
The evening hours are used for course studies, assignment completions, practical exercises, and preparation for the following day. The workdays for cadets vary from 12 to 18 hours. Cadets going into an academy are strongly encouraged to be in top physical condition. This will assist them in achieving the success of completion.
