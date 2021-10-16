The Oklahoma Health Care Authority is encouraging all Oklahoma adults, approved for SoonerCare through Medicaid expansion, to choose a primary care provider.
On June 30, 2020, the Oklahoma Medicaid Expansion Initiative, State Question 802, passed by a majority vote to expand Medicaid eligibility. Benefits for those who qualify began on July 1, 2021.
SoonerCare Choice is a Primary Care Case Management (PCCM) program designed to help members work directly with their chosen provider who will help them create a healthy lifestyle by identifying and treating common conditions, providing preventative care, and offering references to specialists. Those members who do not select a primary care provider will remain in the SoonerCare Traditional program.
“SoonerCare adult members approved for health care coverage through expansion have the opportunity to choose their primary care provider and have a medical home to assist them in meeting their health goals,” said Kevin Corbett, OHCA CEO and Secretary of Health and Mental Health. “Having a medical home is crucial in providing members with the tools and resources they need to improve their overall health.”
According to the 2020 America’s Health Rankings, Oklahoma is 43rd in health outcomes. The state has ranked in the 40’s for the past 10 to 15 years.
Currently, there are 189,345 Oklahomans enrolled in SoonerCare through expansion. More than 112,000 are females, while close to 77,000 are males.
SoonerCare members are encouraged to log into their MySoonerCare.org accounts and make their primary care provider selection. Members can call the SoonerCare helpline at 800-987-7767 for assistance making the provider selection changes or with any questions. Members can learn how to select or change a provider with this video.
SoonerCare provides coverage for dental care, preventive care, family planning services, behavioral health and substance abuse services as well as inpatient hospital services. To learn more about SoonerCare coverage, visit https://oklahoma.gov/ohca/individuals/mysoonercare.html.
