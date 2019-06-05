OHB breaks ground on state-of-the-art facility

The Directors of the Oklahoma Heritage Bank (Ada, Byng, Stratford, Roff) break ground on the site of its new branch location in Ada, fronting Lonnie Abbott Boulevard at the south end of the North Hills Centre. In the first row, from the left, are Bo Cail, Chance Branscum, David Keith, Dr. Katricia Pierson, Dr. Darryl Fisher, Eric Fisher, Wayne Cobb, Melissa Kelough, Mike Jackson and Dakota Kinsey. In the second row, from the left, are Ron Tidwell, Rick Griffin, Johnny Mann, Dustin Riddle and Dr. Don Connally. General contractor, MacHill Construction Co. of Ada, estimates completion in January 2020.