OHB breaks ground on state-of-the-art facility

After a four-year planning process, construction of Oklahoma Heritage Bank’s flagship headquarters has begun on a one-and-a-half-acre frontage of North Hills shopping center along Lonnie Abbott Boulevard. The 5,200 square-foot banking facility with four lanes of drive-through banking is slated to be completed by the end of 2019.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held April 24 with the bank’s staff, officers and directors, representatives of MacHill Construction Co. and friends and neighbors of OHB, marking the official start of construction.
At the groundbreaking, OHB Chairman of the Board Darryl Fisher described the bank’s four-decade history in Pontotoc County, beginning with its charter in 1978 and expanding to its present four locations in Roff, Byng, Stratford and Ada.
“The foundation of OHB as a hometown bank has always been the commitment by the entire staff and directors to its communities it serves and to the businesses and families who honor us by allowing us to be their bank,” Fisher said.
OHB is also in the final phases of construction planning for a new bank building in Roff to replace the bank's original building, which is now four decades old. MacHill will begin construction at the new Roff location this summer with an expected completion date in January 2020.
