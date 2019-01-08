OG&E seeks rate increase approval after emission reduction investment

NORMAN — OG&E is asking for state approval to increase customer rates after spending hundreds of millions of dollars investing in equipment designed to reduce emissions, a request that has met with criticism from the state’s Sierra Club chapter.
OG&E spent roughly $534 million at the Sooner Power Plant and $75 million at the Muskogee Power Plant installing emissions-reducing scrubbers on coal-fired units and converting coal-fired units to natural gas in order to comply with federal regulations. The request will be considered by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
“The first Sooner scrubber is online and the second is scheduled to go into service [this month],” OG&E spokesperson Brian Alford said. “It’s important to note that this project is on schedule and approximately $80 million under budget. Similarly, the Muskogee conversion is scheduled to go online [this month], also on time and under budget.”
OG&E requested a $77.6 million per year increase (4.4 percent) to “recover its investment.” That would increase the average residential customer’s bill by $7.60, the company said.
“While taking these actions at Sooner and Muskogee, we have maintained customer rates that are among the lowest in the country, at 31 percent below the national average, and within one-half of a percent of our 2014 rates, when these projects began,” Alford said. “Due in large part to the actions we’ve taken at these facilities, overall plant emissions are expected to be significantly lower from 2005 levels. Beginning in 2019, sulfur dioxide emissions are expected to be lower by nearly 90 percent, nitrogen oxide to be lower by nearly 75 percent and carbon dioxide to be lower by approximately 40 percent.”
Oklahoma’s Sierra Club released a press release criticizing the request, claiming the company’s decision to retrofit the Sooner Power Plant was not approved.
“Already denied approval twice in recent years by the OCC and the courts, OG&E filed this new request over the holidays with OCC,” the release read. “The company’s data indicates that (the) typical family would see their monthly electric bill rise nearly 8 percent as a result of this rate case.”
OG&E recently announced a decision to purchase two power plants for approximately $53 million: the Shady Point plant near Poteau and the Oklahoma Cogeneration plant in Oklahoma City, pending regulatory approval. Shady Point is a 360-megawatt coal and natural gas-fired plant, while Oklahoma Cogeneration is a 146-megawatt natural-gas-fired plant, both of which OG&E purchases electricity from currently.
That announcement was also met with a comment from the Sierra Club, which criticized the company for purchasing a coal-powered plant rather than utilizing cleaner energy options.
“We are disappointed by OG&E and we strongly object to their request to collect half a billion dollars through higher electric rates on Oklahoma families,” Sierra Club Oklahoma chapter director Johnson Grimm-Bridgewater said. “Rather than modernizing and locking in significant amounts of low-cost wind and solar like utilities in neighboring states, OG&E continues coming back again and again to the Commission asking for a bailout of their old polluting coal plant.”
The OCC last met on Jan. 2, and OG&E’s request was not on its agenda.
