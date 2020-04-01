OG&E: Protect yourself from scams

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma Gas and Electric has suspended all disconnections for nonpayment starting March 16 and continuing for the next 30 days.
But scammers have been posing as OG&E employees and telling customers otherwise, the company said recently.
Scammers targeting OG&E customers typically threaten to send a technician to turn off a customer’s power unless they pay a delinquent bill, the company said. The scammer may demand payment with a pre-paid debit card or say that someone will come to the customer’s home to collect a cash payment.
OG&E said it never asks for payments over the phone, requires a pre-paid credit card or sends someone to a customer’s home to collect payment. The utility company does not request bank information or credit card information over the phone, either.
OG&E offered the following tips for protecting yourself from scams:
1. If you are unsure whether you have fallen behind on your electric bill, you can sign into your OGE.com account online to check whether you have a balance. You can also call the utility’s automated system to obtain account information, including the last payment date and your new account balance. Customers may also call 800-272-9741 and talk to a customer service representative.
2. Delete all suspicious emails that require “immediate action” to verify your account details or demand personal information.
3. Ignore all suspicious requests for personal information such as bank account numbers, user names and passwords, credit card numbers or Social Security numbers.
4. Some scammers may go door to door, trying to collect payments. Remember that OG&E doesn’t collect money this way, and don’t open the door to unsolicited service offers.
5. Always ask to see the person’s identification. OG&E’s service people will always have an OG&E ID. If someone shows up unexpectedly and provides an ID, but you still think they may not be legitimate, call OG&E to verify.
