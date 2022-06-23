As temperatures continue to rise, OG&E is committed to helping residents safely and comfortably navigate the summer heat. The company recently launched its 16th annual fan donation program, delivering electric fans to thousands of seniors and families with low income in communities across Oklahoma and western Arkansas.
During the last few weeks, OG&E volunteers have distributed over 1,300 fans to customers in communities across the service area. To ensure fans are distributed to members in the community who need them the most, the electric utility company partners with local organizations like senior and community centers and other nonprofits that work directly with those in need.
“Strengthening our communities is at the center of OG&E’s culture,” said Robert Holliday, community affairs manager at OG&E. “Our fan donation program is important in helping ensure our residents are safe, comfortable and properly cared for during the summer.”
Since the program’s inception in 2006, OG&E has provided more than 16,000 fans totaling nearly $270,000 to thousands of residents in the service area.
“Thanks to the generosity of OG&E, many vulnerable seniors in the Ada area received electric fans—and much-needed relief from the summer heat,” said Janna Davis, Executive Director of the Irving Community Senior Center. “These fans will provide a comfortable living environment for our seniors and aid in a reduction of heat-related illnesses. We are so appreciative of our community partnership with OG&E!”
The fan donation program is just one of the many ways OG&E helps customers find solutions for the summer months. Each summer, OG&E partners with nearly 80 local libraries, senior centers, churches and other locations throughout the service area to open Cool Zones, which provide heat-wary residents a respite during the hottest times of the day. A list of Cool Zones is available at oge.com/coolzones. Customers can also save money on summer bills by enrolling in SmartHours, the Weatherization Program or the Low-Income Assistance Program (LIAP).
To learn more about OG&E and its community stewardship initiatives, visit oge.com/stewardship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.