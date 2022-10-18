A person reportedly died in a house fire early Sunday morning and fire officials are investigating.
The fire occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. at a double-wide mobile home residence located in the 11,000 block of County Road 3585 near the Oakman community.
The body of the deceased has not been positively identified, but it is believed to be a resident of the home, 83-year-old Ronnie Stewart.
Pontotoc County Deputy Ryan Hudson was among those who responded to the call, which indicated a person may have been trapped inside the structure.
"(A) half a mile from the address I could observe a bright orange glow in sky and saw flames reaching approximately 100 feet (high)," Hudson said in a report. "... As I was approaching the residence, I observed the structure to be fully involved. Based off my training and experience the conditions of the fire were not compatible with life for anyone trapped inside."
Hudson said Byng Fire Department and Mercy EMS arrived prior to his arrival.
"As I was walking to the residence, I observed several Byng firefighters working to extinguish the fire," Hudson said. "I made contact with Byng Fire Chief Chris McGill. Chief McGill told me he had spoken to one of the occupants and learned the male subject was last seen near the middle of the house."
Hudson spoke to a resident of the home, who said she, her husband and their son were in the home when the fire started.
"(The resident) said Ronnie and her heard lightning strike close to the house," Hudson said. "(She) said after the strike, she saw sparks and smoke coming from the electrical panel in the home. (The resident) said they had been having electrical problems in the house. (She) said she saw fire, and Ronnie, (her son) and herself exited the house. (She) said after her and (her son) were outside they could not locate Ronnie."
The resident said the last time she saw Ronnie Stewart, he was behind her on their way out of the house. She said her son tried to enter the house to find Stewart, but he was unsuccessful.
The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office and State Medical Examiner's Office also responded to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.