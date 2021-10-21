Officers honored by Oklahoma Sheriff and Peace Officers Association

Chickasaw Lighthorse Police officers Michael Brown, Sara Miller and Kyler Truett were recently honored at the 107th Annual Training Conference of the Oklahoma Sheriff and Peace Officers Association (OSPOA). The officers were not able to attend the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the OSPOA visited and presented the Medals of Valor at the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department Headquarters in Ada.
Officers Miller, Truett and Brown were each presented the medal for their actions during an incident in Garvin County where they helped rescue an elderly wheelchair bound woman during an incident where shots were fired.
Response to the incident was a joint effort between the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department and the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office.
“It was great working alongside of Garvin County deputies,” Officer Miller said. “Everyone communicated clearly and worked well together to ensure the safety of everyone involved, which is all you can ask for in a situation like that.”
The OSPOA, an organization of law enforcement professionals established in 1914, represents all branches of law enforcement, including city, county, state, federal and tribal organizations.
“It feels good to be recognized (by the OSPOA), but I don’t feel like we did anything that any other officers would not have done in that situation. We were in the right place at the right time,” Officer Truett said.
The OSPOA annual training conference provides officers with the most comprehensive, updated training curriculum for law enforcement professionals and features the largest law enforcement exhibitor show in the state. The training conference hosts the best-known awards ceremony for law enforcement in the state of Oklahoma.
Officer Truett is a Chickasaw citizen and four-year veteran of the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department. Beginning his career in the WinStar Precinct within the Chickasaw Nation, he now works in the Ada Precinct.
Reared in Ada, Oklahoma, Truett began his law enforcement career eight years ago at the Konawa Police Department in Konawa, Oklahoma. He has also served as a deputy at the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office.
“I love being a Lighthorse officer,” Truett said. “Being able to work for my people is one of the best things I can do to give back to my tribe. I don’t see myself doing anything else.”
Truett and his fiancé, Karlie Pogue, have three sons and a daughter.
Officer Miller is also from Ada and currently resides in Sulphur, Oklahoma. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor’s degree in criminology in 2013 and a master’s degree in human relations in 2017.
“The Chickasaw Nation has played a major part in making me who I am today by allowing me to attend numerous camps and activities as a child, as well as offering me so many amazing opportunities in education and employment,” Officer Miller said. “I am thankful for the opportunity to give back to the community that has poured so much into me and my life.”
Officer Miller is a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation. She has worked for Lighthorse for six years, two as an executive assistant to the commissioner of the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department and four as a patrol officer. Previously assigned to the Newcastle Precinct, she is now stationed at the Ada Precinct. She says her current role brings her strength in all she does.
“I grew up obsessed with law enforcement shows and loved how most of them depicted female officers as strong and confident, while allowing them to also be compassionate and kind,” Officer Miller said. “Women in law enforcement are becoming more common; however, we are still extremely outnumbered by our male counterparts. I believe that women have a unique approach to law enforcement in the ways we think, communicate and operate that make us just as valuable to our departments.”
Miller was surprised that her actions caught the attention of the OSPOA.
“It is definitely an unexpected honor to be recognized by such a well-known organization,” she said. “I had no idea we were even nominated for anything, so to be recognized by the organization means a lot.”
While no longer a Chickasaw Lighthorse police officer, Michael Brown was recognized for his actions while a Lighthorse officer. He resigned from the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department to accept an appointment at the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Police Academy.
