Ada Police Detective Matthew Mericle received a replacement ballistic vest Tuesday at the Ada Police Department. Mericle was shot by a suspect while he and his team were serving a felony warrant Dec. 3 on 12th Street in Ada. His vest saved his life.
“It’s an honor to receive this,” Mericle said. “I couldn’t have done it without the team that was backing me. Because of them, I’m here.”
The vest was presented to Mericle by Mike Schoenburger of Cops Products during a short ceremony at the police department. The vest was donated by Armor Express.
“We make sure officers go home to (their) families at the end of the shift every night,” Schoenburger said.
“In an incident, when you (don’t) have someone on your side, you feel like you’re all alone in a firefight,” Mericle said. “Then when you find out you have people on your side, you respond to that. It lets you go to work.”
Mericle was part of a team that was attempting to serve an arrest warrant around 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at a residence in the 800 block of West 12th Street when the shooting occurred. A suspect opened fire on officers, who returned fire, killing the suspect.
