OKLAHOMA CITY — For the past four years, the halls of Downton have been silent. No snide comments from the dowager countess, no intrigue from the downstairs staff ― nothing, until now. The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority will air two new “Downton Abbey” specials as part of this year’s Summer Membership Campaign.
“Downton Abbey Returns!” premieres at 2 p.m. Sunday and will be rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Aug. 25. “Downton Abbey Returns!” is a nostalgic celebration of all aspects of the most successful British drama ever ― the stellar cast, superb writing, spectacular locations and dazzling costumes. This special features new interviews with the series cast, writer, director and executive producer, along with clips of emotional moments from all six seasons. Hosted by Jim Carter, who portrayed the Crawley family’s much-loved butler, Mr. Carson.
“Downton Abbey LIVE!” premieres at 7 p.m. Sunday and will be rebroadcast at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25. “Downton Abbey LIVE!” will broadcast from New York City before a live studio audience. Scheduled to appear are cast members Phyllis Logan (Mrs. Hughes), Lesley Nicol (Mrs. Patmore), Kevin Doyle (Molesley) and Harry Hadden-Paton (Bertie) with executive producers Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge. Hosted by award-winning ABC News journalist (and huge “Downton” fan!) Deborah Roberts.
OETA provides essential educational content and services that inform, inspire and connect Oklahomans to ideas and information that enrich our quality of life. We do this by consistently engaging Oklahomans with educational and public television programming, providing educational training and curriculum, outreach initiatives and online features that collectively encourage lifelong learning. For more information about education curriculum and programs, local productions, digital television, community resources and show schedules explore OETA.tv or visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.