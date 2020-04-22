OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Energy Producers Alliance elected David Little of Ardmore to serve as president at its March board meeting. Little is the president of Kingery Energy, a small-business independent producer with operations across Oklahoma.
Little succeeds Mike Cantrell, a longtime oil industry leader from Ada. Little is one of the founding board members of the OEPA.
“I look forward to continuing our important advocacy work with OEPA Chair Dewey Bartlett Jr. and our outstanding board of directors,” Little said. “To lead such a committed group of principled oil and gas industry leaders, who represent the interests of thousands of small-business independent producers across our state, is a responsibility I take very seriously.”
“David is an outstanding leader who will bring a calm, steady hand to the everyday activities of the OEPA,” Cantrell said.
Little has served as treasurer of the 515-member organization for the past three years. A founding member of the OEPA he also served on the board of the Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association. He is active in the Ardmore community as a member of the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Christ Community Church.
“This group is comprised of small-businessmen and -women, many who, like me, operate family companies that have been in business for decades,” Little added. “The OEPA, the only voice speaking solely for the independent oil and gas sector in Oklahoma, is fighting for the interest of the small-business oil and gas producers and royalty owners scattered across almost every county in our state.”
Little is a lifelong resident of Ardmore and graduated from Ardmore High School in 1984. He attended East Central University and graduated with a B.S. in accounting. He worked 20 years for Noble Energy, in Ardmore and Houston, before being named president of Kingery Energy in 2007.
About OEPA
The Oklahoma Energy Producers Alliance is a group of Oklahoma oil and gas companies concerned with protecting our rights as conventional vertical producers and royalty owners at the state Capitol and the Corporation Commission. For more information, visit www.okenergyproducers.org.
