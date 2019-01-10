Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsCars make their way around a painting and striping truck Wednesday on North Broadway in Ada. ODOT officials said they expected the work to be completed by the end of the day.
Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsWorkers clean and prepare the roadway for repainting stripes Wednesday on Lonnie Abbott Industrial Boulevard in Ada. ODOT officials said they expected the work to be completed by the end of the day.
ODOT to wrap up construction at Broadway and Lonnie Abbott
