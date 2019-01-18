Ada resident Becky Walker has spent the past 21 years working for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service as a 4-H youth educator, including 16 years in Pontotoc County.
Walker’s dedication to 4-H earned her statewide honors earlier this week when she claimed the OCES Distinguished Educator Award during the OCES County Director’s Conference in Stillwater. She was surrounded by her family and other OCES educators when she received the award.
The OCES’ most prestigious award goes to employees who have at least 20 years of experience under their belt and have a record of outstanding service as a county educator, district program specialist or area specialist. Walker was eligible for award consideration in 2017 but did not apply until 2018.
Extension director and educator for family and consumer sciences Janna Kelley nominated Walker for the award in November. As part of Walker’s application, she submitted a copy of her resume, references from Pontotoc County Commissioner Justin Roberts and a 4-H club leader and a summary of her major accomplishments.
A committee consisting of Oklahoma State University’s dean of agriculture and other officials reviewed Walker’s application and notified her in mid-December that she had won the award.
“I was really shocked, but I was also honored at the same time, knowing that I was going to be in a select group of educators,” Walker said, adding that the award is not typically given to first-time applicants. “We’ve spent our whole careers in the Cooperative Extension Service, and so I was very honored to be included in that group.”
She said the award gave her a chance to reflect on her career and see how local 4-H students have grown over the years.
As a distinguished educator, Walker received a plaque and a permanent $4,000-per-year increase in her base salary.
Walker said the award reminded her that 4-H and youth development are her passions, and she is doing the work she was meant to do.
“I do believe that because I enjoy it so much,” she said. “We have our bad days, but for the most part, I can get past that. I look at what we’re doing and how we’re changing people’s lives with the information that we give them.”
Walker said Pontotoc County is the only Oklahoma county to have two distinguished educators, as Kelley won the same award three years ago.
