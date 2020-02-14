It’s not too late to give the gift of life this February. Oklahoma Blood Institute is set to host two late-February blood drives in Stonewall and Ada.
The first will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Feb. 24 at Stonewall High School, 600 S. High School in Stonewall. A second blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Chickasaw Nation Department of Commerce, 2020 Lonnie Abbot Blvd. in Ada.
In order to donate blood, 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission to donate; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; those 18 and over must weigh at least 110 pounds.
Donors will receive a free limited-edition T-shirt inspired by the hit sitcom “Friends,” and one complimentary admission voucher to Frontier City in Oklahoma City for use during Frontier City’s spring dates. The Frontier City admission voucher must be redeemed online at yourbloodinstitute.org. The voucher is valid only for successful blood donors for one day only March 14-22 and on these select dates: March 28 and 29 and April 4 and 5. The voucher is not valid for special events or park exclusives, and has no cash value.
OBI donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals statewide. It takes approximately 1,200 donors a day to meet those needs.
