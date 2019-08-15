Be a legend and give blood with Oklahoma Blood Institute. Bigfoot is stomping his way through blood drives in Oklahoma this summer!
Healthy adults, age 16 and up, can give blood at one of the following Bigfoot-themed drives with Oklahoma Blood Institute:
• Mercy Hospital Ada: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at 430 N Monte Vista in Ada.
• Chickasaw Nation Division of Education: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23 at 300 Rosedale in Ada.
• Byng High School: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at 511 S. New Bethel Blvd. in Ada.
• iQor: 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Aug. 27 at 3700 IRT Drive in Ada.
Each blood donor will receive a limited-edition Bigfoot T-shirt, with the exception of iQor donors, who will get a Summer Vibes T-shirt. Donors will also receive a coupon from Whataburger for a free honey butter chicken biscuit and be entered for a chance to win Whataburger for a year!
Donors also receive a voucher for free admission to their choice of Frontier City, Science Museum Oklahoma or Safari Joe’s H2O Water & Adventure Park in Tulsa.
“The legend of Bigfoot is not only fun, but it is a way to motivate our donors to believe in themselves and the real power of blood donation,” said John Armitage, M.D., president & CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “One blood donation saves up to three lives, so your donation truly makes a positive impact for local patients and their families.”
All blood types are needed, but O-negative blood donors are especially urged to give, as this universal blood type helps any patient, regardless of blood type, in an emergency.
Only 10% of people in the United States who are eligible to give blood actually do. Blood donation takes just about an hour, and each donation can save the lives of up to three patients. Whole blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelet donations can be made as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
Donors also receive free health screenings and Donor Rewards points, redeemable at Oklahoma Blood Institute’s online store. If donors opt not to take the T-shirt, Oklahoma Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to the Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries.
As a nonprofit blood center, Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals statewide. Approximately 1,200 volunteer blood donors are needed each day to maintain the supply. Appointments are not required but can be made by calling Oklahoma Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.
Donors must request vouchers online at yourbloodinstitute.org to redeem. 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18-plus-year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.