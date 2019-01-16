Start the year by saving lives! January is National Blood Donor Month, and Oklahoma Blood Institute is urging all healthy Oklahomans, ages 16 and up, to take only about an hour of their time to give blood. Each blood donation can save the lives of up to three patients.
Oklahoma Blood Institute will hold a blood drive with Byng Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday at 500 S. Bethel Blvd. in Ada. Each blood donor will receive a free, limited-edition, long-sleeved T-shirt.*
“Some of our friends and neighbors are facing another year of difficult and life-threatening health challenges,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Someone needs blood every two seconds, and the supply must be constantly renewed. We are inviting all Oklahomans to make a resolution to give blood in the new year.”
Whole blood donations can be made every 56 days. Platelets can be donated up to 24 times a year. If donors opt not to take the T-shirt, Oklahoma Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries.
As the nation’s sixth largest nonprofit blood collector, Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals statewide. It takes nearly 1,200 donors a day to meet those needs.
Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by calling Oklahoma Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.
Note: 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18-plus-year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.