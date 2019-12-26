Oklahomans who “Thunder Up” to save lives at the Oklahoma City Thunder Holiday Blood Drive will get a voucher for a free Thunder ticket to a select home game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in OKC!
The OKC Thunder will support Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Holiday Blood Drive Friday at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex in Ada. Donors can give blood from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In addition to a ticket voucher, donors also receive a free, commemorative, long-sleeved Thunder-themed T-shirt.*
Donors can show their Thunder pride by rolling up a sleeve and sharing the priceless gift of blood during the holiday season. Blood donations are especially needed during the holidays, since so many people are busy, yet the need for blood remains constant for patients across Oklahoma.
“We are so grateful and proud to partner for the twelfth year in a row with the Oklahoma City Thunder for this amazing blood drive, which has saved more than 33,000 lives since it began,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The Thunder and their fans are the true definition of the Oklahoma Standard: committed to making a difference in the lives of patients in our community hospitals during this season of giving.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the state’s independent, nonprofit blood center. Volunteer donors provide all of the blood needed by patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.
Appointments for the blood drive are not required but can be made by calling Oklahoma Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.
*While supplies last. 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17- year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; and 18-plus-year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds.
