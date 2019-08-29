It’s time to kick off football season and the Bedlam Blood Battle, featuring your favorite coaches on new Bedlam-themed T-shirts, free for Oklahoma Blood Institute blood donors!
Join Pontotoc Technology Center at a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at 601 W. 33rd St. at Ada. Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can make a life-saving difference for their fellow Oklahomans by giving blood.
All donors will receive their choice of a free “OSU orange” T-shirt featuring the profile of Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy or an “OU crimson” T-shirt featuring Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley’s profile. In addition, donors will receive a coupon from Whataburger for a free honey butter chicken biscuit and be entered for a chance to win Whataburger for a year!
“No matter which team you’re backing in the Bedlam Blood Battle, we love our football here in Oklahoma,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “But saving the lives of our neighbors and friends through blood donation is what really defines the spirit of our community. We thank our local universities and coaches for supporting Oklahoma Blood Institute in the unified mission of meeting the blood needs of patients in our state.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute relies solely on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients at more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities as well as all air ambulances statewide. There is no substitute for blood, and the donation process takes about an hour. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
If donors opt not to take the T-shirt, funds will be given to the Global Blood Fund, a 501(c)(3) charity organization helping to procure much-needed blood center supplies in developing countries.
Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by visiting obi.org or calling 877-340-8777.
NOTE: 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18-plus-year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds.
