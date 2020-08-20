The Oklahoma Blood Institute is continuing to seek convalescent plasma donations to help COVID-19 patients combat the virus.
Residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered for the virus are eligible to donate convalescent plasma, OBI media and marketing director Heather Browne said. Residents who have had a positive COVID-19 antibody test but did not exhibit symptoms are also eligible to donate.
Browne said OBI has received convalescent plasma donations from 645 patients since OBI began accepting donations in April. Browne said each individual donation helps up to four current COVID-19 patients.
Patients can donate more than once, Browne said, and they are encouraged to do so.
“Research shows that convalescent plasma donations help people recover more quickly from COVID-19,” Browne said. “We’re trying to meet the demand for donations and they’re coming in, but we’re able to better meet the demand the more people come in and the more often they come in.”
Orders for convalescent plasma donations have sharply increased as local hospitals experience a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, OBI hospital relations manager Lori Jeppesen said, and demand has risen by more than 700 percent in recent weeks.
“I thought, ‘why not?’ I can do my part in helping care for others,” Swinney said in a press release. “There is a great need for it and I think it’s great to help out any way you can. It’s a simple way to help. It was super easy and everyone was so kind. They let me get snacks before and made sure I was feeling comfortable.”
There are several Blood Drive coming up in the area. Here is a list of dates and times:
Friday, August 2 – Artesian, Sulphur, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, August 25 – Addiction & Behavioral Health Center, 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Wednesday, August 26 – Pontotoc Sands, Roff, 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, August 27, - In Honor of Stacy Chavez, Rudy Alan’s Steakhouse, Wewoka, 10:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, September 1 – Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, Sulphur, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, September 2 – East Central University, Regents Room, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, September 3 – East Central University, Regents Room, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, September 3 – Holdneville Wal Mart, 1 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Or schedule an appointment at the Ada Donor Center.
Go to www.obi.org to schedule and appointment at any of the Mobile Blood drives.
Residents looking to donate convalescent plasma can schedule an appointment at www.obi.org or call 888-308-3924. In addition to receiving a positive COVID-test or antibody test, donors also be symptom-free for 14 days.
