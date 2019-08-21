Blood donors who save lives before Labor Day will enjoy a tailgate party at Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Ada donor center! This summer’s Pre-Labor Day blood drive is a two-day event.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 29 and 30, donors will get a very limited-edition Oklahoma Beef Council T-shirt featuring Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams at the donor center, located at 1930 Stonecipher Blvd. The Oklahoma Beef Council is also providing all-beef hot dogs as it teams up with Oklahoma Blood Institute to “beef up” the blood supply for the Labor Day weekend.
Fewer people make time to donate blood around holiday weekends, according to John Armitage, M.D., Oklahoma Blood Institute president and CEO: “This can put the lives of Oklahomans in jeopardy. Although we have fun with this event, saving the lives of our family, friends and neighbors is a serious matter. We are grateful for Oklahoma Beef Council for helping us to encourage donors to take time before Labor Day weekend to help us prepare for any emergency that may occur.”
Anyone who is healthy and age 16 or older can give blood.* However, of those eligible to donate blood in the U.S., less than 10% actually donate each year. Each blood donation can save the lives of up to three Oklahomans.
Successful blood donors will also receive their choice of voucher for entry into Frontier City, Science Museum Oklahoma or Safari Joe’s H2O Water & Adventure Park, as well as a coupon for a free honey butter chicken biscuit from Whataburger.
Oklahoma Blood Institute provides every drop of blood used by 160 hospitals and medical facilities statewide, as well as all air ambulances in Oklahoma. For more information or to schedule an appointment to give blood, visit www.obi.org or call 1-877-340-8777.
• 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18-plus-year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Vouchers must be redeemed online at yourbloodinstitute.org.
