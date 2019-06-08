Help save the lives of local patients by donating blood this summer!
Blood donors will receive a trendy “Summer Vibes” T-shirt and a voucher for free admission to their choice of Science Museum Oklahoma in Oklahoma City (one entry) or Safari Joe’s H2O Water & Adventure Park in Tulsa (two entries) at one of the following drives:
• Vision Bank: 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 17 at 101 E Main St. in Ada.
• East Central University Upward Bound: 2 to 7 p.m. June 19 at 1100 E. 14th in Ada.
“Summer is a particularly challenging time for the blood supply,” said John Armitage, M.D., Oklahoma Blood Institute president and CEO. “People go out of town and are busy with activities and get out of their normal routine of giving blood. We encourage healthy adults to spare just an hour of their time to save the lives of their neighbors.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute relies on donations from approximately 1,200 donors each day to meet the needs of patients statewide. One blood donation can save as many as three lives. O-Negative donors are particularly needed, since their rare blood type is the only blood type that is transfused in emergencies when blood type is unknown.
Only 10% of people in the United States who are eligible to give blood actually do. Whole blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelet donations can be made as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year. If donors opt not to take the T-shirt, Oklahoma Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to the Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries.
As a nonprofit blood center, Oklahoma Blood Institute’s generous donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide. Appointments are not required but can be made by calling 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.
Donors must request vouchers online at yourbloodinstitute.org to redeem. 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18-plus-year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds.
