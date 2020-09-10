Oakley-Mowers wins 2020 John Deere Inspire Volunteer Award

Lashun Oakley-Mowers has been awarded the 2020 John Deere Inspire Volunteer Award for Inspiring the Next Generation of Innovators.
Lashun has coached and supported 8 Kansas FIRST teams including a two time competing FLL team at the FIRST Robotics World Festival where they won the Judge’s Award for Communication.
She helps coordinate Girls in Engineering Day at her Coffeyville, Kansas plant and continues to support FIRST ROBOTICS in Oklahoma through her Metal Mayhem team sponsored by the Chickasaw Nation.
Mowers is a OSU mechanical engineering graduate with an Engineering management degree from University of Cambridge, England. Mowers currently works as a John Deere drive train engineer.
She graduated from Latta in 2009.
