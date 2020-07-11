Numerous Ada streets to be closed for resurfacing

Motorists may have to get creative navigating central Ada streets next week. City officials announced Friday plans to resurface a number of streets throughout the week, each of which will be closed to traffic for hours while the work is completed.
Micro-surfacing will begin Monday on several Ada streets and continue through the end of the business day Thursday. Each street will be closed for about three to four hours, but the work should be completed by 5 p.m. that day.
Streets affected by the work are:
Monday, July 13
• South Hickory Street, from 18th to 23rd streets.
• East 15th Street, from Mississippi Avenue to Center Street.
• South Francis Street, from 18th to 16th streets.
• East 15th Street, from Country Club Road to Morrison Street.
Tuesday, July 14
• Cottage Street, from Oak Avenue to Broadway Avenue.
• West 23rd Street, from Charles Street to Oak Avenue.
• 5th Street, from Johnston Street to Broadway Avenue.
Wednesday, July 15
• Cherry Street, from Arlington to Cottage streets.
• Woodland Drive, from Crown Point Drive to Rock Hollow.
• Morrison, from 14th to 15th streets.
• East 16th, from Mississippi Avenue to Francis Street.
• Country Club Road, from 18th to 16th streets.
Thursday, July 16
• West 6th Street, from Oak Avenue to Bluff Street.
• Susan Ave, from Arlington to Nancy Drive.
• Woodland, from Rock Hollow to Hillcrest.
