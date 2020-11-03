Leadership Oklahoma, a statewide leadership program, is now accepting applications for its 2021 Youth Leadership Oklahoma (YLOK) class. The program dates for YLOK Class 21 are May 30 - June 4, 2021. While we hope to conduct our traditional in-person Youth Leadership Oklahoma program, we understand pandemic restrictions may still be in effect and will adjust accordingly. The application deadline is Friday, January 15, 2021 by 5 p.m. Applicants must be high school juniors or home-schooled equivalent with at least a 3.25 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
The YLOK program, now in its 21st year, includes a weeklong journey across the state with purpose to introduce high school students between their junior and senior years to state leaders, issues, resources and cultural treasures of Oklahoma.
Criteria for selection includes demonstrated leadership ability in activities such as student council, athletics and service clubs in their schools and communities as well as an exhibited commitment to community service and extra-curricular activities. Participants are also considered on the basis of geographic, racial and cultural diversity.
The online application may be accessed using the following link: https://smr.to/p68968. Additional information is available on Leadership Oklahoma’s website https://www.leadershipoklahoma.com/youth-program/youth-application or by calling the LOK office at 405-848-0001 or emailing mpaden@leadershipoklahoma.com. Completed applications must be submitted online no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, January 15, 2021
