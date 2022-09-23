Ladies and gentlemen, Jack has just left the building.
Jack in the Box, a long-time Ada fast-food chain restaurant at the corner of Country Club and Lonnie Abbott Industrial Boulevard, has closed its doors permanently.
Additionally, all signs, restaurant and corporate logos, menus, cooking equipment, and seating has been stripped from the building, leaving an empty bright-red shell of a store.
The Ada location has been removed from the company's "locations" webpage.
I was not known if there were immediate plans to sell or re-purpose building, or if would be demolished.
There was no answer at the corporate media phone number or at the local store's number.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.