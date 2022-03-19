Northcutt wins DAR Scholarship

Vice-Regent Mary Ann Frame sent out applications for the Oklahoma State DAR $2,000 annual scholarships in December 2021.
Six high school seniors and college students from Pontotoc County applied for these scholarships. We are excited to announce we had a winner, Cassandra Northcutt.
Cassandra is a graduate of Latta High School and is now a sophomore history major at East Central University. She is the daughter of Casey and Tawanda Northcutt.
Congratulations Cassandra!
