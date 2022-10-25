Non-profit organizations needed for Trail of Lights

The City of Ada and the Trail of Lights are accepting applications (starting today through November 4) for the first 30 non-profit organizations to work the Trail of Lights November 21 through December 25.
Your organization will receive 20% of the profits donated on the night you volunteer.
You can e-pick up your application at City Hall at 231 S. Townsend Monday-Friday (8-4).
Remember, only the first 30 applications will be accepted.
