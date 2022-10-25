Non-profit organizations needed for Trail of Lights

Members of Byng High School’s Student Council smile for a photo as they take their turn manning the donation booth at the Trail of Lights last year in Wintersmith Park.

 Richard R.Barron

The City of Ada and the Trail of Lights are accepting applications (starting today through November 4) for the first 30 non-profit organizations to work the Trail of Lights November 21 through December 25.

Your organization will receive 20% of the profits donated on the night you volunteer.

You can e-pick up your application at City Hall at 231 S. Townsend Monday-Friday (8-4). 

Remember, only the first 30 applications will be accepted.

