The Chickasaw Nation is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Dynamic Woman of the Year Award. All nominations and supporting documentation should be submitted electronically to CreativeArts@Chickasaw.net by March 14 at 11:59 p.m. The nomination application is available online at Chickasaw.net/DynamicAward.
As leaders in education, health care, arts, cultural advocacy, legal professions, social services and community development, Chickasaw women have dared to forge new roads that continue to serve as a force of empowerment for girls, women and men of all ages.
Chickasaw women selected for this honor have inspired, given hope and opened new possibilities and opportunities for others.
These women serve as role models to others, make a difference in the lives of Chickasaws and other citizens, and enrich their communities and society at large.
The Chickasaw Nation Dynamic Woman of the Year Award was established in October 2006 to honor Chickasaw women who have made significant contributions to the Chickasaw Nation and its citizens.
Women ages 35 and up with Chickasaw citizenship are eligible. Chickasaw Nation employees and elected officials are not eligible for nomination.
For more information, visit Chickasaw.net/DynamicAward or contact creative arts at CreativeArts@Chickasaw.net or (580) 272-5520.
